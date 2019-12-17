Salman Khan's Brother Arbaaz Talks Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan is known for the number of hit films he has produced and acted in. He is currently busy amidst the promotions for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. The film is expected to be a mass entertainer and fans of the actor have been anticipating the film since its announcement.

The actor is rumoured to be dating Giorgia Andriani after his divorce with Malaika Arora Khan. In an interview with a news portal the actor was asked if he has any plans for marriage and when will it happen. The actor rebuked by asking them about their sources, if it were his father, brother or his close friends, he said anyone can say anything. He refused to answer the question as he had no answer according to the actor.

The actor said that currently, he is in a very happy scenario in his life. He also went on to admit that he is indeed dating Giorgia and called it foolish to say anything otherwise. He said that he currently is unaware if he has any plans for marriage and if there comes a time when the two decide to marry he will announce it publicly.

On the work front, Arbaaz is currently waiting for the release of Dabangg 3. The actor has produced the film and has been actively involved in promotions for the film. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Manjrekar. Kannada superstar Sudeep will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. The film also stars Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

