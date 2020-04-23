Salman Khan's Movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Has Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in Bollywood. The 54-year-old actor has time and again proved that he is King of Box-office records with blockbuster movies like Dabangg, Wanted, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Salman Khan’s movie Maine Pyar Kiya according to IMDb.

Trivia from Salman Khan’s movie Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan was a newcomer during the shoot of Maine Pyar Kiya and did not receive much respect from the crew. Nobody would even fetch him a chair after his scenes were done.

This 1989 film, Maine Pyar Kiya established Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo and Laxmikanth Berde’s film careers.

Bhagyashree had declined to do any kissing scene for the movie as she belonged from a very conservative family. Her father only allowed her to shoot in churidars. She donned jeans and dress for the first time during the shooting of this film.

Laxmikanth Berde made his Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya. Formerly he was only famous for his work in the Marathi film Industry. After this movie, he became a popular name for comic roles in the industry.

Bhagyashree tied the knot with her husband during the shooting of Maine Pyar Kiya without her parents’ wishes. Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya attended her wedding

Salman Khan’s original debut film was Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 but Maine Pyar Kiya made him an overnight star.

Faraaz Khan’s son Yusuf Khan was initially offered the role of Prem. He could not star in the film because of health-related issues.

This Hindi film was also dubbed in English and released as When Love Calls. It was the biggest hit in Caribbean countries, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago. It was dubbed as Te Amo in Spanish.

Monish Bahl’s mother Nutan was not happy with her son playing a negative role. The makers had to convince her that he would fit in well and his character would be remembered for a long time.

Check out the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya here below.

