Prabhas' Little Fan Had The Most Beautiful Song To Dedicate To Him, Watch Video

Prabhas has one of the most devoted fanboys in the entire Indian film industry. People go crazy just to catch a glimpse of the Baahubali actor and he never disappoints his fans. Since the release of Saaho, Prabhas' fan following in Bollywood has increased exponentially. Check out the video of a young fan dedicating a song to the actor, here below.

Prabhas' little fan croons as the superstar watches on

Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with Sahoo alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday and others. The Baahubali star attended The Kapil Sharma Show while on a promoting spree to connect with the audience and let people know about his upcoming film. While on the show, Prabhas came across a young fan who wanted to dedicate a song to him. Check out the adorable video below.

This video is too delightful for anybody to miss. The young fan was ecstatic to see Prabhas and confessed that she was one of his biggest fans. The young girl wanted to sing a song for him. The song was beautifully sung and executed by the little girl. Prabhas' expression says a lot and how moved he was listening to it. His co-stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shraddha Kapoor were in splits to see the fan's dedication.

After singing a couple of lines from the beautiful song Panchi Bole Hai Kya from Prabhas' movie Baahubali, the young fan wanted to meet him up-close and personal. The South actor did not disappoint her and gave her a hug. No doubt why he is so loved and admired nation-wide.

