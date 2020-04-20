Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in Bollywood. The 54-year-old actor has time and again proved that he is King of Box-office records with blockbuster movies like Dabangg, Wanted, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Salman Khan’s movie Dabangg 2, the sequel to Salman Khan’s 2010 film, Dabangg according to IMDB.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Movie Trivia; Read

Trivia from Salman Khan’s movie Dabangg 2

This was the first sequel for Salman Khan in his 23-year long film career.

The first part of Dabangg was a huge success financially. So the sequel was made with the same objective and a similar storyline involving a cop with twisted means to teach a lesson to the goons who mess with him.

The movie’s music was composed by Sajid Wajid who had composed the originals. The five new songs of Dabangg 2 are continuations of the songs from the first film. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain was made into Dagabaaz Re, Munni Badnaam was transformed in Fevicol Se, Humka Peeni had become Pandey Ji Seeti, Chori Kiya Re Jiya was made into Saanson Ne and the title track Hud Hud Dabangg was shaped into Dabangg Reloaded. All the singers have remained the same too.

Dabangg 2 was Arbaaz Khan's directorial debut. He was the producer for the first part.

Anubhav Sinha was approached initially for the director’s position but he refused.

Dabangg 2 became the highest-grossing movie by a debutant director. Later this record was broken by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2014 with the movie, Kick, both Salman Khan starrers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a special appearance in the Dabangg 2 for the song Fevicol Se.

Prakash Raj was not happy with his length in the movie and refused to dub.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shares 'wonderfully Accurate Art' With Anushka's Face Painted On His Heart

Check out the trailer of the film below.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi Urges Fans To 'stay Safe And Stay Home' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu': Lesser-known Facts About Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.