Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah's Death: Iulia Vantur, Other Celebs Express Grief With Posts

Celebrities reacted to Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death. Iulia Vantur, Daisy Shah and other celebrities expressed their grief with heartfelt posts.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts

The death of Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan sent shockwaves among those close to the actor’s family. Numerous celebrities mourned his demise and paid their respects to Abdullah. Iulia Vantur, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan and many others shared their grief on social media.

READ: Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away; Actor Mourns His Death

Iulia Vantur, often known as Salman’s rumoured girlfriend/ close friend, shared a photograph of him and wrote that he had ‘left too soon.’ Daisy Shah, who was launched by Salman in Jai Ho, termed Abdullah as her ‘bestie’ and that she will always love him.

Will always love you my bestie... #restinpeace ❤️

A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on

Salman’s Veer co-star Zareen Khan reacted with sorrow. Bina Kak, who has played Salman’s mother in films and is close to the Khan family, wrote that her heart went out to his family, and how Abdullah used to call her ‘ma.’

 

READ: Hina Khan Washes Old Doormats While Listening To Salman Khan's 'Jag Ghoomeya'; See Video

Will always love you...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

READ: Amid Lockdown, Salman Khan Pays For Food & Medical Expenses Of 25000 Daily Wage Earners  

Kamaal Khan, known for numerous Salman’s hit songs, Akansha Puri, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Karanveer Mehra, Mahhi Vij and many others responded to Salman’s post, expressing disbelief and sharing that he will alway be alive in their memories.    

Palak Muchhal, Ajaz Khan and Rahul Dev also shared their feelings of shock, while sending condolences and requesting prayers for Abdullah.

As per reports, Abdullah breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Reports claimed he died due to a lung infection. He was reportedly 38 years old.

A post shared by Abdullah Khan (@aaba81) on

READ: Are Salman Khan And Model-actor Waluscha De Sousa The New BFFs In B-Town?

 

 

First Published:
