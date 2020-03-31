Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts

The death of Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan sent shockwaves among those close to the actor’s family. Numerous celebrities mourned his demise and paid their respects to Abdullah. Iulia Vantur, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan and many others shared their grief on social media.

Iulia Vantur, often known as Salman’s rumoured girlfriend/ close friend, shared a photograph of him and wrote that he had ‘left too soon.’ Daisy Shah, who was launched by Salman in Jai Ho, termed Abdullah as her ‘bestie’ and that she will always love him.

Here are the posts

Salman’s Veer co-star Zareen Khan reacted with sorrow. Bina Kak, who has played Salman’s mother in films and is close to the Khan family, wrote that her heart went out to his family, and how Abdullah used to call her ‘ma.’

Salman had shared a photograph with Abdullah and written that he will always love his nephew.

Kamaal Khan, known for numerous Salman’s hit songs, Akansha Puri, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Karanveer Mehra, Mahhi Vij and many others responded to Salman’s post, expressing disbelief and sharing that he will alway be alive in their memories.

Palak Muchhal, Ajaz Khan and Rahul Dev also shared their feelings of shock, while sending condolences and requesting prayers for Abdullah.

सलमान खान के भतीजे अब्दुल्लाह खान का अभी अभी मुंबई में इंतकाल हो गया है।। pls unke liye duwaa karna INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI’UN @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QWGNri4m1U — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) March 30, 2020

Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family 🙏❤️ — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) March 30, 2020

As per reports, Abdullah breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Reports claimed he died due to a lung infection. He was reportedly 38 years old.

Abdullah was the son of Salman’s distant cousin, reports stated, and was a bodybuilder, with his Instagram handle filled with workout photos and videos.

