Salim Khan Opens Up About Salman Khan's Donation While Revealing Their Family Principle

To prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, the Indian government announced the lockdown for 21 days. As the citizens are pushed indoors, there are many daily wage workers who are facing difficulty to support their families financially. Meanwhile, many celebs contributed to the PM relief fund to help those who are in need. Meanwhile, Salman Khan decided to take care of 25,000 daily wage workers in the film industry. Recently, Salman's father Salim Khan opened up about the same and reacted to Salman's helping gesture.

Salim Khan reveals the family principle

Recently, Salim Khan opened up with a leading news portal about the same. While giving a brief Salim Khan said that he does not want to comment on it as he is not much aware of it. Revealing the Khan family's principle, Salim Khan said, 'Hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye' (no matter where we are spending the money but it should help someone).

Further, the veteran director added that they have been arranging meals for their building and Salman’s security guards. At the end of the interaction, Salim urged everyone to look after their staff. Reportedly, Salman Khan is looking after the ration of a worker in his studio. On the other side, another report claims that Arbaaz Khan, who runs his eponymous studio, also requested the employees to stay at home and announced that the production house will take care of the salaries and other needs.

