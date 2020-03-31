Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless & Grooves To Salman Khan's Song In True Bhaijaan Style; Watch

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world but also compelled Bollywood celebs to spend time indoors and practise social distancing. It is not surprising to see the stars of Bollywood indulge in a new activity every day to keep themselves occupied and also entertain their fans. Speaking of which Varun Dhawan on Monday night shared a slew of videos on his Instagram story grooving to the beats of Salman Khan's hit song- I Love You, I Love You.

Varun Dhawan dances indoors

On March 30, Varun Dhawan's videos on his Instagram story set the internet ablaze. The Coolie No.1 actor is seen dancing to the tunes of Salman Khan's popular number- I Love You, I Love You from his 1997 movie- Auzaar. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan also goes shirtless as Salman Khan does in most of his movies. In the caption, Dhawan says, 'Loosing it on Auzaar's songs today'. Watch Varun Dhawan's videos here:

Varun Dhawan recently also shared an adorable childhood picture of himself with his mother on his Instagram handle and melted the hearts of fans with the caption. In the caption, the Street Dancer 3D actor said, "We were always meant to be

Through holidays and quarantine, Ma and me were always meant to be together". Check out the picture below.

