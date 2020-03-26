The Debate
Fans React To Jacqueline Fernandez' Collaboration With Badshah In 'Genda Phool'

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah are seen together in their latest music video Genda Phool song. Read to know what fan says about the folk plus urban melody

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
jacqueline fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah featured together in a new music video. It is for a peppy track titled Genda Phool. The song is a steamy track which has has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds. Genda Phool is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev. Music is composed by Badshah, who also penned down the lyrics. The video is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

Also Read | Badshah Posts First Look Of His New Project With Jacqueline, Fan Says "khauf Karo"

Genda Phool's song reactions

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Her Fans A Reality Check In Her Latest Instagram Post

Comments on Genda phool song
Comments on Genda phool song
Comments on Genda phool song

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Paagal’ Jamming Sessions With Badshah; Watch Here

Here is the song: 

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Turns Into Ghost To Make Badshah Groove To 'Garmi Song', Watch Video

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a music video Mere Angne Mein with Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz. It received mixed reviews from the audiences. Badshah's last song was BOHT TEJ, which also got immense praises. He was appreciated for his rap.

 

 

First Published:
