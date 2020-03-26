Fans React To Jacqueline Fernandez' Collaboration With Badshah In 'Genda Phool'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah featured together in a new music video. It is for a peppy track titled Genda Phool. The song is a steamy track which has has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds. Genda Phool is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev. Music is composed by Badshah, who also penned down the lyrics. The video is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

Genda Phool's song reactions

Wow what a song #gendaphool I love the way he sing #Badshah

Just like a rhym of words mazza aaya sunke

N #Jaqueline u looking so beautiful mam 😍😍@Its_Badshah @Asli_Jacqueline @sonymusicindia — Stay Home Pls 🙏 (@RajatNarayanSi2) March 26, 2020

Getting mass appreciation from everyone except hypocritical busters 🔥💫 #GendaPhool is @Asli_Jacqueline 's one of the best appearance ever !!!



Thank you 🙏🙈 https://t.co/gITeywlUMV pic.twitter.com/valKmZo13l — 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓮 💫 (@JackArmyy) March 26, 2020

#gendaphool out now . Another chartbuster of the year . Loved it . Song on loop now . badshah back with a record breaker song . @Asli_Jacqueline looking super gorgeous in the song . @Asli_Jacqueline nailed it in the… https://t.co/S5AYkRZEz3 — FozanKhan (@fozankhan55) March 26, 2020

Here is the song:

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a music video Mere Angne Mein with Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz. It received mixed reviews from the audiences. Badshah's last song was BOHT TEJ, which also got immense praises. He was appreciated for his rap.

