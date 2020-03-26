Fans React To Jacqueline Fernandez' Collaboration With Badshah In 'Genda Phool'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah featured together in a new music video. It is for a peppy track titled Genda Phool. The song is a steamy track which has has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds. Genda Phool is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev. Music is composed by Badshah, who also penned down the lyrics. The video is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.
Wow what a song #gendaphool I love the way he sing #Badshah— Stay Home Pls 🙏 (@RajatNarayanSi2) March 26, 2020
Just like a rhym of words mazza aaya sunke
N #Jaqueline u looking so beautiful mam 😍😍@Its_Badshah @Asli_Jacqueline @sonymusicindia
Getting mass appreciation from everyone except hypocritical busters 🔥💫 #GendaPhool is @Asli_Jacqueline 's one of the best appearance ever !!!— 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓮 💫 (@JackArmyy) March 26, 2020
Thank you 🙏🙈 https://t.co/gITeywlUMV pic.twitter.com/valKmZo13l
Proud to a bengali guy. just check this https://t.co/jXfhkWAE49— Shaswata Ray (@shaswataray) March 26, 2020
@Its_Badshah @sonymusic @Asli_Jacqueline .
Nice mixture of Bengali, Hindi,English.
Totally nice song.#gendaphool
#gendaphool out now . Another chartbuster of the year . Loved it . Song on loop now . badshah back with a record breaker song . @Asli_Jacqueline looking super gorgeous in the song . @Asli_Jacqueline nailed it in the… https://t.co/S5AYkRZEz3— FozanKhan (@fozankhan55) March 26, 2020
Such a cool song this is!!! @Its_Badshah redefining his sound scape with #GendaPhool , featuring super gorgeous @Asli_Jacqueline !https://t.co/Dw6JJY4CW8— moGossip.com (@moGossipApp) March 26, 2020
I kinda liked it. 😻— . (@sg_flowery) March 26, 2020
Specially the female voice.
And that Bengali part. #GendaPhool @Its_Badshah @Asli_Jacquelinehttps://t.co/0iaB8hdhwE
@Its_Badshah comes with the bang of a hindi-bangali track with beautiful @Asli_Jacqueline n #PayalDev.#GendaPhool by @Its_Badshah Ft. #PayalDev n @Asli_Jacqueline.— Saurabh Shukla (@ishuklasaurabh) March 26, 2020
Ps. @Asli_Jacqueline look a wonder catching girl in this song 😍😍https://t.co/BoOh8ZBIkU
Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a music video Mere Angne Mein with Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz. It received mixed reviews from the audiences. Badshah's last song was BOHT TEJ, which also got immense praises. He was appreciated for his rap.
