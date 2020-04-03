Jacqueline Fernandez Wishes Parents Were With Her, Worries For Them During Virus Scare

Life is on a standstill with people being forced into self-isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Even the Bollywood industry is on halt after the authorities declared nationwide lockdown to curb the further surge of the virus. Amidst this pandemic, people are staying in with family spending time indoors. Jacqueline Fernandez as well wants to spend her time with her parents during the isolation phase. She believes that people who are with their loved ones at this point are really lucky.

Jacqueline Fernandez wants to be with parents

Jacqueline Fernandez’ native roots can be traced back to Sri Lanka. However, her parents are based out of Bahrain in the middle east. Jacqueline Fernandez raised concerns over her parents' well being. With the whole world struck due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jacqueline worries about her parents’ health. However, in an interview with a news publication, he revealed that her parents are more concerned about her as she is alone in India. She further revealed that she wished her parents were with her at this moment. Jacqueline Fernandez does not want her father Elroy and mother Kim to be alone.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ Sri Lankan roots are calling to her, as the actor wants to spend every minute with her parents. She adds that her parents have always been there for her at vulnerable moments and it was her time to do so. However, she cannot help them because of the restrictions. She also added in the interview that it is her time to care and tend to her parents.

Further, she revealed in the interview that her sisters, who are in North Carolina are struggling to find supplies and stores aren’t re-stocked in her area. She added that her sister is having a tough time in the US. On the other hand, her brothers in Australia are safe as they are based in a remote area in the country amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

