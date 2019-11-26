No Entry 2: The Sequal To Feature Arjun Kapoor Instead Of Salman Khan?

Anees Bazmee is famous for his comedy entertainers. Some of his noted works include Welcome and No Entry. The director recently revealed that a sequel to the hit comedy entertainer, No Entry is on cards. The movie sequel is tentatively titled as No Entry Mein Entry. According to a leading daily, the filmmakers have been chasing Salman Khan for the role of ‘Prem’ in the movie. However, the actor is constantly dodging the film.

According to the reports by a news publication, Salman Khan has not agreed to go ahead with the film because of Arjun Kapoor. While some reports have mentioned since the movie is produced by Boney Kapoor, it may feature Boney Kapoor’s son, Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan's former sister-in-law Malaika Arora. However, other sources and tabloids have revealed that it is due to scheduling issues among the lead actors and it was reported that Salman Khan did not want to do the film without Anil Khan who also seems to have a busy dates.

Reportedly, according to the filmmakers, Salman Khan is out of the project. Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee will very soon take a call to cast someone else for the role of Prem. They also said that they will make an announcement once they find the right fit for the role. The duo also informed that the script of the movie has been ready for a long time and the project will commence once the casting is complete.

Anees Bazmee’s word on No Entry Mein Entry

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Anees Bazmee confirmed that a sequel to the 2005 hit, No Entry is on cards. The ace director revealed that he has been reading many scripts for the movie and has finally decided to go ahead with the best one. Anees Bazmee promised that the much-anticipated film will have a much bigger cast, as the new script has six actors in a double role. Adding to that, Bazmee revealed that No Entry Mein Entry will be one of its kind, as the director plans to cast ten female actors, unlike the original film.

About the first instalment of the franchise No Entry

The first instalment of the movie released on August 25, 2005. It was a directorial by Anees Bazmee featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol and Boman Irani. No Entry was comedy-drama and the movie managed to do extremely well at the box office. Salman Khan performed the role of Prem and he was widely appreciated for his performance.

