Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry Is Better With Which Kapoor Sister?

Salman Khan in a career spanning over three decades has worked with many female superstars be it Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and the list goes on. However, it is an interesting fact that among all his leading ladies, the Bharat actor has done some iconic blockbuster films with real-life sisters. We are referring to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Salman has done numerous films with both Lolo and Bebo. In fact, Salman Khan fans have always loved his on-screen chemistry with both the Kapoor sisters. But, with whom they like it more, is something we will figure out now based on some facts. Take a look at some factual information to know with whom Salman Khan looks better on screen?

Salman Karisma or Salman-Kareena - Which On-Screen Pair Was Loved More

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have featured in several movies together as a lead pair. They were a hit 90s Jodi, in Bollywood and are considered by fans as one of the most iconic pairs of all times. The two are also very close pals in real life and share a great friendship. From cult classic Andaz Apna Apna to Dulhaan Hum Le Jayenge their list of movies together is a long one. But out of all of them, two films which did great box-office business are Judwa and Biwi No.1.

In Judwa, Salman Khan played a double role and was paired opposite Karisma Kapoor. The blockbuster David Dhawan film minted over Rs.23 crores at the box-office, and it was made at a budget of just Rs 6.5 crores. Biwi No.1, on the other hand, was a family drama which made around Rs 49+crores at BO, and it was made at a budget of mere Rs12 crores.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan too have done many films together like Kyonkii, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna etc. But two of their most successful films together are Bodyguard by Siddique and Bajrangi Bhaijaan directed by Kabir Khan. In Bodyguard Salman Khan played, Kareena Kapoor's bodyguard and slowly romance start blooming between them. Bodyguard minted over Rs 230+ crores at the box-office and it was made in a budget of Rs 60 crores. Salman and Kareena Kapoor's on-screen romance was much loved in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well, which broke all box-office records and made a whopping Rs 969 crores.

So as per the box-office collections, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's chemistry on the silver screen was more loved by the viewers and in comparison to his Jodi with Karisma Kapoor. On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva.

