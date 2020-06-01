Salman Khan's Iconic Songs Sung By SP Balasubramanyam That Are Must-listen

In 1990s, Salman Khan gave some of the biggest hits of his acting career. From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Saajan, Salman Khan's career was at the peak. Even though his stupendous performances in films was a major reason for that, but one cannot rub the fact that SP Balasubramanyam's songs also added charm in his movies. There was a time when SP Balasubramanyam's voice was synonymous with Salman Khan, as SP Balasubramanyam gave voice to almost all his tracks back in the 1990s.

The list of SP Balasubramanyam and Salman Khan's chartbuster hits is never-ending. With SP Balasubramanyam's upcoming birthday on June 4, we have curated a list of his most popular tracks with Salman. SP Balasubramanyam has sung a variety of songs for Salman Khan from romantic to sad. Here's the list of best f SP Balasubramanyam and Salman Khan's smashing tracks, take a look.

Salman Khan and SP Balasubramanyam's Greatest Hits

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali

With Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman Khan became an overnight superstar. The romantic saga between a simple girl small-town girl and a rich flamboyant boy was highly loved by the audience. Songs of the movie were massive hits, but the track Mere Rang Mein by SP Balasubramanyam is still afresh in peoples memories.

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is the first song which comes to our mind when we think about romantic tracks. The sizzling screen chemistry between Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in this Sooraj Barjatya film mesmerised the audiences. SP Balasubramanyam's voice suited Salman so well that it was hard to distinguish that it's not Salman singing the track himself.

Aaja Sham Hone Aayi

"Oh No, Ler's Go" these catchphrases became a rage after the cinematic release of Bhagyashree and Salman's Maine Pyar Kiya. Aaja Sham Hone Aayee is a peppy romantic track which essays the sweet innocent romance brewing between a young couple. The blockbuster singing Jodi of Lata Mangeshkar and Balasubramanyam did playback for this uber-cool fresh track.

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori

Andaz Apna Apna is unarguably counted amongst the most iconic comedy films of Hindi Cinema. Be its interesting story plot, hilarious action scenes or melodious tracks, everything about Andaz Apna Apna was truly endearing. Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori is high on energy romantic dance number with foot-tapping music attached to it. S.P Bala's voice in this Salman's track was super fun to listen.

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

When talking about Salman and SP Balasubramanyam's tracks there's no way we fail to mention about the majestic track Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, which became the love anthem for all youngsters back in the 90s. Featuring Revathi and Salman,Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is considered one of the most celebrated songs of all time. Chitra and SP Balasubramanyam did playback for this chartbuster track.

