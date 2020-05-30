From Salman Khan's 'Frsh' To Locust Attacks In Mumbai; Check Out Top Memes Of The Week

As the lockdown continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, a maximum number of citizens are investing their time on phones and social media. There has been news that took the internet by storm over the past week. Some of this news also ignited a new meme fest on social media. Talking about viral memes, let's take a look at the top memes of the week, which triggered a meme fest on various social media platforms.

Top Memes Of The Week -May 24 to May 30, 2020

Salman Khan's 'Frsh' Memes

Bollywood giant movie star and multi-faceted personality Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid launched his new brand Frsh's hand sanitizers. Salman Khan, who generally treats his fans with his latest films on Eid, this year did something new. Post launching hand sanitizers from his brand Frsh, memes regarding the same flooded social media. Salman Khan's fresh memes were all over the net. Let's take a look at some-

Salman khan Launched his own Sanitizer brand called "FRSH"



E in the Spelling: pic.twitter.com/Jb3S2NfAB8 — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan’s Eid release was a song and then a sanitizer so that uske gaane ko sunne ke baad aap apne kaan mei sanitizer daale — Shubhangi 🦄 (@itnalifekharaab) May 26, 2020

Business is so low that even #SalmanKhan has to enter #sanitizer market. — Mayank Tyagi (@mayanktyagi18) May 25, 2020

Locust in Mumbai Memes

The locust plague is indeed a danger for India. After destroying tons of crops and affecting numerous food grains, locust attack was the talk of the town. Fortunately, it has not affected cities like Mumbai, but in states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, locust attack was horrifying. News outbreak of locust in Mumbai gave rise to a several "locust in Mumbai" memes which were hysterically funny. Take a look-

Do these locusts have Mumbai spirit? — CNK (@jacknjohnnie) May 28, 2020

Elon Musk Memes

Tech mogul Elon Musk is not behind when it comes to viral memes of the week. After, naming his son X Æ A-12 with music artist Grimes, Elon Musk memes have been going on for a while now. But the latest to add to the list is an Elon Musk memes based on a new name for his son and himself. With all sorts of hilarious and quirky suggestions from netizens, let's check out some fun Elon Musk memes from the week.

Carryminati Memes

Carryminati made headlines after his roast video of a Tik Tok star was removed from YouTube. Post this, a war triggered on social media in support and against Carryminati. Even #youtube vs TikTok was in news for quite some time. Talking about Carryminati, who is a popular YouTuber, let's witness some uber-fun carryminati memes that became viral this week.

