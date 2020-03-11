Amidst Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Vs Akshay's 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Baaghi 3' Is Collateral Damage

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will reportedly clash at the box office on May 22, 2020. It is also Eid on that date and Salman Khan is known to prefer Eid releases for his movies. But now that Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb will also give a battle to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with its Eid release.

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

The clash between Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is getting hotter every day as fans of both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are taking things personally it seems. In fact, things seemed to have gone so serious that many theatres in Delhi and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh did not show Holi 2020’s grand release, Baaghi 3. The reason is that Baaghi 3’s producer, Fox Star Studios, has put forward the condition to the exhibitors which did not sit well with the latter. The condition reportedly was that the exhibitors had to reserve four shows for Laxmmi Bomb (also produced by Fox Star Studios) after its release with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai if they wanted Baaghi 3 to play at their theatres.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Niece Ayat's Picture In White Dress Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Apparently, Fox Star Studios had reportedly felt that the exhibitors would be hungry for Baaghi 3 since it was a mass-popular movie. It would also help them at the box office for Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb since Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected to earn more. However, the exhibitors reportedly rejected Fox Star’s offer since they felt Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai would still earn enough even if they lose out on Laxmmi Bomb.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha-Salman Khan's Love Tracks To Dedicate To Your Partner

An anonymous exhibitor from the Deli-UP region reportedly revealed in an interview with a daily portal that they had initially thought of allocating two shows each to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But tired of such antics they now would not even give a single show for Laxmmi Bomb. They also apparently wanted to get more exhibitors on board with their protest against Fox Star. When asked if they would relent if Fox Star re-thinks their offer, the anonymous exhibitor reportedly said no.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Is An Inspiration For Today's Youth, Says Rohit Shetty

Also Read: It Boils Down To Maintaining Proper Hygiene: Akshay On Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: Salman Khan Instagram, Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.