Akshay Kumar Is An Inspiration For Today's Youth, Says Rohit Shetty

The Sooryavanshi lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif had visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Accompanying them was their director, Rohit Shett. In a segment when host Kapil Sharma asked them to share a few anecdotes from the shoot of Sooryavanshi, Shetty eagerly narrated one which he felt should be an inspiration to the youth of today.

Rohit Shetty reportedly revealed that they were in Hyderabad shooting for Sooryavanshi when their last day's sequences could not be completed due to heavy rainfall. They needed another day to complete the shoot but Akshay Kumar already had a commercial pre-scheduled for that day. However, to avoid Sooryavanshi's wrap-up getting delayed, the actor shot both the commercial and the movie in one day. He reportedly worked hard and did not even eat just to complete both the shoots on time.

Akshay Kumar's director for Sooryavanshi reportedly added that despite being a "huge superstar" the actor completed his movie shoot without creating any kind of fuss. Shetty commented that Akshay was a dedicated actor who takes up many projects a year which is unlike what the young actors do. According to the director, the young actors take a lot of time to even think whether they want to do a film or not.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of an anti-terrorist cop. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the movie as Akshay's heroine. This is her ninth collaboration with the actor but first with the director. Apart from these two actors, the cast also includes Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and other prominent names. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020.

Watch the Sooryavanshi trailer here:

