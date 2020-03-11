The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Salman Khan's Niece Ayat's Picture In White Dress Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Bollywood News

Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma's pictures have been doing the rounds on the Internet as she rests in mumma Arpita Khan Sharma's arms. Have a look at the pic

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s niece, Ayat, has been in the limelight ever since her birth last year. Numerous pictures of the proud parents and Salman Khan sharing special moments with the adorable child made way to social media. Ayat’s father, Aayush Sharma, was the one to put up the pictures on his Instagram handle.

Salman Khan’s niece with mother Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan’s love for niece Ayat Sharma has been known to his fans all over the country. Actor Aayush Sharma recently put up pictures of his daughter Ayat in the arms of her mother, Arpita Khan Sharma. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing by the poolside. The baby can be seen dressed in an all-white frock. Arpita can be seen dressed in a casual black outfit while her hair is tied back neatly. Aayush Sharma has wished his followers and fans a happy Holi in the caption for the post. The picture has received a lot of love in the comments section. Have a look at the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

On the work front, actor Aayush Sharma will next be seen in the film, Kwatha. The film is being directed by Karan Butani and is expected to hit the theatres in September. The film also stars Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. Kwatha is based on the life of an army officer in Manipur.

Read Arpita Khan Sharma's Pic With Kids Ayat & Ahil Is All Things Love, Courtesy Father Aayush

Also read Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Shares Cute Pictures Of The Actor With Bhanji Ayat

Salman Khan’s love for niece Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma had recently put up a video of Salman Khan showering love upon his niece Ayat. In the video posted by her, Bollywood star Salman Khan can be seen kissing the baby playfully with a lot of affection. In the caption for the post, Arpita Khan Sharma has written how they love Salman Khan so much. Have a look at the adorable video of the duo here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

Image courtesy: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

Read WATCH: Arpita Khan Shares Video Of Salman Khan Kissing Niece Ayat Sharma

Also read Arpita Khan Sharma Shares The Cutest Picture Of Son Ahil With Daughter Ayat

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI SPOTTED AMID MP CRISIS
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE