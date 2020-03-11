Salman Khan's Niece Ayat's Picture In White Dress Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Salman Khan’s niece, Ayat, has been in the limelight ever since her birth last year. Numerous pictures of the proud parents and Salman Khan sharing special moments with the adorable child made way to social media. Ayat’s father, Aayush Sharma, was the one to put up the pictures on his Instagram handle.

Salman Khan’s niece with mother Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan’s love for niece Ayat Sharma has been known to his fans all over the country. Actor Aayush Sharma recently put up pictures of his daughter Ayat in the arms of her mother, Arpita Khan Sharma. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing by the poolside. The baby can be seen dressed in an all-white frock. Arpita can be seen dressed in a casual black outfit while her hair is tied back neatly. Aayush Sharma has wished his followers and fans a happy Holi in the caption for the post. The picture has received a lot of love in the comments section. Have a look at the post here.

On the work front, actor Aayush Sharma will next be seen in the film, Kwatha. The film is being directed by Karan Butani and is expected to hit the theatres in September. The film also stars Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. Kwatha is based on the life of an army officer in Manipur.

Read Arpita Khan Sharma's Pic With Kids Ayat & Ahil Is All Things Love, Courtesy Father Aayush

Also read Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Shares Cute Pictures Of The Actor With Bhanji Ayat

Salman Khan’s love for niece Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma had recently put up a video of Salman Khan showering love upon his niece Ayat. In the video posted by her, Bollywood star Salman Khan can be seen kissing the baby playfully with a lot of affection. In the caption for the post, Arpita Khan Sharma has written how they love Salman Khan so much. Have a look at the adorable video of the duo here.

Image courtesy: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

Read WATCH: Arpita Khan Shares Video Of Salman Khan Kissing Niece Ayat Sharma

Also read Arpita Khan Sharma Shares The Cutest Picture Of Son Ahil With Daughter Ayat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.