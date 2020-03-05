Salman Khan starrer Radhe's Thailand shoot cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is in the production stage at the moment and the next sequence in the shooting schedule was to be filmed in Thailand. As per reports, the film had some action thriller scenes to be shot in some well-known locations across Thailand.

However, in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the filming locations pose a threat to the health of the cast and crew. Thus, the shoot stands canceled until further updates from the production company.

Salman Khan’s Radhe will be out in the theatres on Eid 2020. Reportedly, the movie has Disha Patani in the lead role. A picture of the Muhurat Puja (marking the beginning) of the production was also shared on Disha Patani’s Instagram. However, further filming has been reportedly canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, Thailand health officials have reported one fatality out of the 47 coronavirus positive patients.

A spokesperson revealed that they do not want to risk the health of the cast and crew by getting in close proximity to regions affected with the coronavirus. As per reports, the filming and other production activities will be continued in locations around Mumbai.

Salman Khan has urged fans through his social media to take adequate safety precautions. He asked his fans to use ‘Namaste’, ‘Salaam’ as greeting gestures to avoid any unwanted contact.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a crime action drama helmed by Prabhu Deva. Radhe will be released on Eid this year, clashing with another big banner film -- Akshay Kumar’s horror thriller Laxmmi Bomb. Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

