Disha Patani And Her Crew Chant "Radhe Radhe" In This Fun BTS Video

Disha Patani is one of the most popular Bollywood stars who is super active on social media. Whenever she posts a photo or video, it quickly goes viral and spreads across the internet. Disha Patani is all set to star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where she will star alongside superstar Salman Khan. The actor recently shared some fun BTS footage from the set of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she and the rest of the cast can be heard chanting, "Radhe Radhe."

Disha Patani shares a short BTS footage from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Disha Patani recently shared a short BTS footage from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, on her Instagram story. In the video, Disha Patani pans the camera around to show her fans the crew behind the film. She then asks the crew around her what they are filming, and they quickly and unanimously reply by chanting, "Radhe Radhe."

According to various reports, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is almost nearing completion and will soon be in the post-production phase. Many are also speculating that Salman Khan wants to release the trailer for the film on Holi.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and is set to release on May 22, 2020. Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, the film will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Gautam Gulati, and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles.

In a recent interview with a news agency, Disha Patani revealed that Salman Khan had asked her if she would like to do the film and she quickly replied with a yes. She also wanted an opportunity to work with Salman Khan and director Prabhudheva. Her final reason for working in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was the plot and character, which truly interested her. Disha also talked about her experience working with Salman Khan, saying that he had an overwhelming aura but was also very sweet.

