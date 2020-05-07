Salman Khan's Radhe Demands Rs 250 Cr For OTT Release? Here Is The Truth

Amid the lockdown, the release of several films has been postponed, shoots have been stalled. Due to this reason, some production houses have considered releasing their films on the OTT platforms.

The most awaited film of this year featuring Salman Khan is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was speculated to hit the screens in Eid of 2020 in May, but due to the pandemic, the film will reportedly release on an OTT platform. According to media reports, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have demanded a whopping ₹250 crores for the OTT release of the film.

According to reports, Salman Khan's business manager Jordy Parel, however, has discarded any such rumours. Jordy Patel admitted that the team of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was considering for an OTT release. But Jordy Patel feels that it was too soon to quote a figure considering that some portions of the film are yet to be shot.

Jordy Patel said that he had not given any figure. He further added that all that he said was the team was ready to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on an OTT platform. He also mentioned that once the film is complete and once they evaluate the situation, only then they will take a call. Jordy mentioned that they do not have any figure in mind and the film is not yet complete.

Jordy also added that the film has got some songs which are yet to be shot and even a couple of scenes. On being asked if the makers would want to release the film when the theatres re-open, Jordy Patel said that it seems unlikely that the people would like to watch a film in August. He said that the team will see what the situation is and then take a call accordingly.

The film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai features Disha Patani alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is directed by Prabhudheva. The film is bankrolled by the production companies: Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions.

