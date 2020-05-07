Gautam Gulati Makes A Sketch Of Salman Khan As A Tribute To His 'Radhe' Co-star

Actor Gautam Gulati surprised his fans with a rather artistic sketch of Salman Khan. The actor took inspiration from Salman Khan’s recent posts. The sketch was a simple one filled with names of Salman’s famous movies. Fans appreciated the artwork and showered praises on Gautam for his skills.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants

Gautam Gulati makes Salman Khan's sketch

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have taken up various hobbies or have been indulging themselves in different things. The lockdown has given ample time to actors to explore such aspects. Gautam Gulati too decided to make a good drawing of Salman Khan from his gym post. Upon sharing the picture, fans were quick to notice the various movie names inscribed in the picture.

Also Read | Salman Khan Offers 2 More Films To Gautam Gulati After 'Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai'?

Fans praised Gautam Gulati for his skills and wished Salman would notice the sketch. Both the actors are currently observing self-isolation in their respective homes. The drawing of Salman Khan by Gautam Gulati featured some of the most famous dialogues by him. The drawing also had the name of his upcoming film Radhe written on his chest. Sharing the picture, Gautam called Salman Khan "Sir" in the caption and added a couple of emojis. According to a news portal, Gautam Gulati will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is being directed by Prabhu Deva and will also star Disha Patani.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra Are Joined By Gautam Gulati In 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Bhai ❣️🤗 — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) May 4, 2020

Wah bhai kiya baat hai ♥️♥️♥️😊 — RADHE 🔥🔥 (@Salmank96847850) May 4, 2020

Bhai bhai 🔥 — Likith Shetty (@Being_Likith) May 4, 2020

Bohot Hard ✌️ — Radhe (@_RadheBhaiya) May 4, 2020

Beautiful sketch 😍😍 — I Aᴍ Rᴀɴɪ (@First_Rani) May 4, 2020

Wow 🤩 nice sketch . 👌 — Riddhi (@rosewoodian_r) May 4, 2020

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Gautam Gulati To Host The Wedding Based Reality Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.