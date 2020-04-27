Salman Khan Preps For 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Climax During Lockdown

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown and is seen enjoying his time with his family members and his pet horse. Apart from Salman Khan and family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur & Waluscha DeSousa are also reportedly staying with the actor at his farmhouse. While Salman Khan is enjoying his time, it was reported that he also is preparing for his film Radhe. Read here to know what Salman is doing in quarantine.

Salman Khan is preparing for Radhe during the lockdown

It was reported that Salman Khan is preparing for his role in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the actor is keeping his weight in check. It is revealed that as soon as the lockdown ends, Salman Khan will be shooting for the climax of the film. The film is said to have a chase scene that has yet to be shot. He also is spending a lot of time at his home gym at the farmhouse and is also eating the right food and is also following a strict fitness routine. It was also revealed that Salman and family are served home-cooked food made with in-house farm produce.

Salman Khan had shared a picture of all the cast members on November 1, the day the shooting started. In the image, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff can be seen along with Salman Khan. The movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be produced by Salman's brother Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films. This film is helmed by Prabhudeva and was suppose to release in Eid of 2020 but now will be moved forward due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

