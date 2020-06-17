Salman Khan's Hit Song 'Awara' From The Film 'Dabangg 3' And Its Making: WATCH

Salman Khan's movies have left many viewers spellbound. The actor's films and TV show has gained him much appreciation and awards. Salman Khan's movies include Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Hum Sath Sath Hain and many more. Salman Khan's charitable works too have been acknowledged and appreciated by many. Listed below are details on how his popular song Awara from the film Dabangg 3 was made

Here is how the song Awara from Dabangg 3 was shot

The film Dabangg 3 released on December 20, 2019, and made huge numbers at the box-office. All in all, the film made a total of ₹230 crores at the Box Office. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sudeep in prominent roles. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and has a rating of 3.4 on IMDb. The third film of the Dabangg series follows the story of Chulbul Pandey who once again is seen fighting goons and rivals.

The song Awara from the film Dabangg 3 was a popular track that caught the attention of the masses. While shooting the track, director Prabhudheva talks about the theme and how they developed the popular track. It was a significant song to bring Khushi and Pandey close to each other, said Prabhudheva. He also added on the song showcasing the first love between Khushi and Pandey. Music Directors Sajid-Wajid spoke on them creating a version of the song that was improvised on by Prabhudeva and Salman Khan. The music directors spoke on Salman's input of Sufism and romance in the song.

The song's simplicity and the soulful lyrics made the song popular among the masses. The making of the song Awara also showcased Salman Khan reciting a few lines from the song. Later, Prabhudeva explained the need for another girl to enter Chulbul Pandey's life and how challenging it was for them to get that aspect in the film. Prabhudeva also showcased his immense love for the song and how he found it to be the best track in the film. The video also showcases Salman, Prabhudeva, and Saiee Manjrekar having fun on the sets of the film.

Salman Khan, who has a massive fan following, is all set for the upcoming year. The actor has multiple films lined up for this year and the coming year. He will next be seen in the most awaited film, Radhe. The film's overall shoot is complete and it is waiting for a final release date. After that, Salman Khan’s will later be seen in films Inshallah, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Kick 2.

