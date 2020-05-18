Salman Khan's BTS Video From 'Dabangg 3' Shows How Team Shot Action Sequences

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 marked the third instalment to the cult cop franchise and was released in the year 2019. With this film, Salman Khan was back with a bang to entice the audience as the free-spirited Chulbul Pandey. The film was directed by Prabhudeva and also saw Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Chulbul's wife Rajjo. The film also saw the debut of Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood. The film also starred Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan who played his reel life brother Makkhi in the film. The movie reportedly managed to amass Rs 230.93 crores at the box office. Here is a BTS video from Dabangg 3 which shows how the team shot the action sequences.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Songs From 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Are Remembered For His Iconic Steps

BTS video from Dabangg 3

The making of the video showcases the hard work of everyone including lead actors, director and the crew that went behind-the-scenes to make the action sequences look spectacular. The video features action director Anil Arasu, writer Dilip Shukla, director Prabhudeva and DOP Mahesh Limaye who take the viewers through the action tour and the problem faced while shooting these scenes. Among all the action scenes, the climax scene that featured Salman and Kichcha was the ultimate one. Kannada star Sudeep, who played the antagonist’s role of Balli Singh, is seen locking horns with Chulbul aka Salman.

ALSO READ: Memorable Romantic Songs From Salman Khan's Movie 'Jaan-E-Mann'

Reportedly, the scene was shot over a period of 23 days and Chulbul and Balli engaged in hand-to-hand combat. According to reports, the sequence also involved blowing up of at least 100 cars in the film. Talking about the film's climax, Kiccha Sudeep once said in the interview that it was the "biggest climax that he has ever shot personally" and the best part of the fight was that till the last shot, there's no winner.

Upcoming projects of Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the film, he will be seen reuniting with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles and is slated for an Eid release this year. According to reports, Salman Khan will once again take on the role of a cop. Apart from this, the actor has also announced another film titled, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. As per reports, the makers of the film have roped in Pooja Hegde as the lead actor for the film.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Jaw-dropping Action Sequences On Screen, Watch Here

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Quotes That Can Serve As Inspiration For Fans; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.