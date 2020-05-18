Salman Khan Starrer 'Dabangg 3' Title Song 'Hud Hud Dabangg' Interesting BTS Video

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting and entertaining talent. Salman Khan made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Main Pyar Kiya (1989). The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. Salman Khan is best known for his character as Chulbul Panday in the Dabangg franchise. In 2019, the third part of the franchise, Dabangg 3 released in the theatres, and went on to become a huge blockbuster, making its way into the ₹200 crores club. Along with the movie, the songs of Dabangg 3 also received much appreciation. Here is what went behind the shooting of the title song, Hud Hud Dabangg-

BTS of Dabangg 3 title song Hud Hud Dabangg

Dabangg 3, the Prabhudheva directorial was one of the most awaited movies of 2019. The movie starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjerekar (debut), in the lead. Dabangg 3’s music album was a great blend of soulful melodies and peppy foot-tapping songs. Creating a buzz in the audience, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter handle and shared what went behind the making of the title song Hud Hud Dabangg. The song was shot in the Maheshwar Ghat, and the video shows how the entire holy place was decorated beautifully for the shooting of the song. The entire team of Dabangg 3, including Dalman Khan, are seen enjoying in the video.

About Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3’s plot revolves around the adventures of a policeman named Chulbul Pandey. Dabangg 3 is also Salman Khan’s first movie ever that will be dubbed and released in multiple languages. Along with Hindi, Dabangg 3 also released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The movie is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, respectively. The story of Dabangg 3 is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Dabangg 3 casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, alongside Salman Khan.

Sudeep Sanjeev plays the antagonist in the film. Saiee Manjrekar plays the role of Chulbul Pandey ’s love interest in his early 20s. A major part of the movie is said to be a prequel and will show Chulbul Pandey ’s life before he became the ‘Robin Hood’ Cop. Salman Khan is seen in two looks: one in his 20s and the other in the present. Salman romances Saiee in the past, while Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of Chulbul’s wife, Rajjo in the present. Arbaaz Khan reprises his role of Chulbul Pandey’s brother Makhanchand Pandey.

