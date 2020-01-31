Salman Khan Starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Wrap Production Soon?

Though Salman Khan's recent release Dabangg 3 was rejected by critics, it managed to entertain audience. During the launch of Dabangg 3's motion poster, Salman Khan treated his fans with the announcement of his 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to release in Eid 2020 and is being helmed yet again by Prabhudheva.

Also read: Salman Khan had to shell out a MASSIVE amount for Radhe's VFX-packed climax

Salman Khan's to wrap the shoot for Radhe soon

One of the biggest complaints with Salman Khan's latest film Dabangg 3 was the length of the movie. The film was nearly three hours long and ten minutes of the film were slashed out after its release to trim it down. This time around, reports are suggesting that Salman wishes to keep his next film just around two hours which has resulted in shorter shoot schedules.

Also read: Salman Khan & Disha Patani's ‘Radhe’ goes plastic-free on sets, see Randeep Hooda's post

A source has revealed to a leading news daily that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will wrap its shoot by February 21, 2020. Salman Khan's Radhe has reportedly become the shortest film he has ever shot. The film was supposed to wrap its shoots in March 2020 but substantial changes were made to the script to keep the runtime shorter. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also feature Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda alongside Salman Khan in pivotal roles.

Also read: Disha Patani deserves an applause for juggling 'Radhe' shoot and 'Malang' promotions

It was recently reported that Salman Khan has flown to Goa in order to shoot a chase sequence between him and Randeep Hooda. The Goa schedule will be reportedly followed by a schedule in Bangkok, Thailand. The source has revealed furthermore that post-production will begin in full swing once the shoots are wrapped. The makers of the film are aiming to complete the post-production well before the May 22, 2020 release date.

Also read: Signed 'Radhe' for story and my character: Disha Patani

Also read: Will Prabhu Deva direct Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' after 'Radhe'? Find out

Image courtesy - Salman Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.