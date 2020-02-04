Not Salman Khan Or Ranveer Singh But Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead In 'Dhoom 4'?

While there are many rumours surrounding the casting of the fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise, it was first reported that Salman Khan would be essaying the negative role in Dhoom 4, which was earlier played by John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan in the previous installments. Then there was news circulating that Ranveer Singh was approached to play the lead. But now, according to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for Dhoom 4.

Not Salman or Ranveer, but Akshay Kumar in Dhoom 4?

A report on February 3 stated that Khiladi star Akshay Kumar has been finalised for the role in Dhoom 4. Bollywood analyst Atul Mohan took to his Twitter and shared that Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the movie. He tweeted, 'A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for an official announcement soon.'

A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4 🏍️. Let's wait for official announcement soon. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) February 3, 2020

Here's how netizens reacted to the announcement

Dhoom machale dhoom machale dhoom 💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 3, 2020

Happy For @akshaykumar sir...



Ek Ke Baad Ek Jhatke...



Ab Kaun Rokega Inko



Sooryavanshi & Dhoom4 Have Capability To Easily Cross 300cr...



Sir Carry On...@ajaydevgn sir Aap Bhi Koi Action Movie Karo Yaar Aap Hi Dono Ki Movies Ka Wait Rahta Hai..... — 🚩Nilesh Sharma🚩 (@im_nileshoff) February 3, 2020

Biggest blockbuster news ever akshay Kumar sir in #dhoom4 — terminator Rowdy (@pandey_rowdy) February 3, 2020

As expected..Akki set to dominate this decade single handedly 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/JbsumZKsCk — Gᴜʟᴀᴀʙ (@KhiladiManiac) February 3, 2020

The biggest news ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@akshaykumar sir in #Dhoom4 — Sanjeev Khiladi (@SanjeevNohara) February 3, 2020

(Image courtesy: Salman, Akshay & Ranveer Instagram)

