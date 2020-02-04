Union Budget
Not Salman Khan Or Ranveer Singh But Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead In 'Dhoom 4'?

Bollywood News

Actors John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan played the role of antagonists in the first three films of the Dhoom franchise. Is Akshay Kumar the next?

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

While there are many rumours surrounding the casting of the fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise, it was first reported that Salman Khan would be essaying the negative role in Dhoom 4, which was earlier played by John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan in the previous installments. Then there was news circulating that Ranveer Singh was approached to play the lead. But now, according to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for Dhoom 4. 

Not Salman or Ranveer, but Akshay Kumar in Dhoom 4?

A report on February 3 stated that Khiladi star Akshay Kumar has been finalised for the role in Dhoom 4. Bollywood analyst Atul Mohan took to his Twitter and shared that Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the movie. He tweeted, 'A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for an official announcement soon.'

Here's how netizens reacted to the announcement

(Image courtesy: Salman, Akshay & Ranveer Instagram)

 

 

Published:
