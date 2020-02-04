Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Delved Into The Contestants' Personal Lives

Bigg Boss 13 is going on in full swing as it is just days away from the Grand Finale. With multiple controversies taking place in the villa, this season saw Salman Khan take a stand like never before. Salman was seen interfering in a lot of fights in order to neutralise the villa. Unlike any other seasons, this season also witnessed Khan digging out the past of contestants and interfering with their personal lives. Here is a list of a few times the actor interfered with the personal lives of the housemates.

Bigg Boss 13: Times Salman Khan dug out the past of the housemates

Himanshi Khurana

In one of the episodes, Salman Khan was seen scolding Asim for coming in between Himanshi Khurana and Chow's relationship. However, Himanshi cleared it up in a series of tweets saying that no one is to be blamed for her breakup. She also cleared it up multiple times in the BB house. In one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, Salman said to Khurana that her getting involved with Asim is just a case of rebound.

Asim Riaz

When Salman noticed Asim constantly confessing his love for Himanshi, he told him that it is annoying and he is making himself look like a fool. Khan also intimidated him that he has a relationship outside the house and asked if he has broken up. Asim cleared that there is nothing serious outside the house and said that Himanshi is aware of it and also added that he will clear everything up once he is outside the house. Even then, Salman Khan repeatedly asked to clear things up right then and there.

Paras Chhabra

Salman Khan brought Paras Chhabra's entire life out in the open when he accused him of cheating on his partner Akanksha Puri. He also said that he has been using her for his personal needs and lied to Mahira about his relationship status and made sure he confessed the truth. Paras revealed that he cleared his stance before entering the house and wanted to call off the relationship and added that Akanksha is the only person he knows in Mumbai and she did not want to leave him.

Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan came in as a wild card entrant, got evicted and later re-entered to profess his love for Rashami Desai. When everything seemed to be going well for the love-birds, Salman stepped in to inform Rashami about Arhaan's past life. He revealed that Arhaan is married and has a kid. Salman also came inside the house to console Rashami when she was shocked to discover the truth.

Rashami Desai

When rumours came in that Arhaan Khan is staying in Rashami's house with his family, he time and again poked her about the house keys. Salman asked Rashami if she knew about it and asked her if her house keys are safe. Rashami Desai said that her house keys are safe and are with the production people.

