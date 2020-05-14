Salman Khan's Top 5 Films Whose Stories Revolve Around The Subject Of Joint Families

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been entertaining fans since the past three decades. Last seen in his much-loved cop-avatar Dabangg 3, Salman is currently enjoying time with family in his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor was recently in news for donating tons of food for those affected by the COVOD-19 pandemic.

Salman Khan is a multi-faceted personality who has featured in several blockbusters and also produced some of them. One thing about Salman Khan's movies is that they are complete family entertainer, which are full power-packed masala flicks. One can watch most of Salman Khan movies with their full family. In fact, the actor has featured in various films where the storyline revolved around joint families. So let's take a look at some popular family dramas starring Salman Khan that featured stories about joint families-

Salman Khan's movies which had stories around joint families

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

In Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is one of the most popular family drams in Indian cinema.This Sooraj Barjatya movie revolved around relatives, weddings, family functions, romance and whatnot. It is a visual treat, that one can watch with your family. Also, the songs of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun are a sheer delight to listen.

Hum Saath Saath Hai

Hum Saath Saath Hain as the name suggests, is a family movie about a happy joint family with wonderful parents and three bothers. All the characters in Hum Saath Saath Hain are family-oriented and give a lot of importance to their family. But somehow due to some external conspiracy, the family members start to move apart. Salman Khan played the role of Prem in Hum Saath Saath Hain. He was paired opposite Sonali Bendre in the movie. When it comes to family entertainers. Hum Saath Saath Hain is the first movie that comes one's mind. Hum Saath Saath Hain is a cult classic by Rajshri, with an ensemble cast.

Baghban

Baghban is a story of an old couple, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Post his retirement in the film Baghban, Amitabh's character decides to move in with his son, who finds it difficult to live with his parent. However, Salman Khan, who is an adopted child of the family takes care of his parents and treats them as god-like figures. Salman Khan played the role of an ideal son in Baghban by Ravi Chopra.

Prem Ratan Dham Payo

After many many years, once again the dynamic duo of Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan collaborated for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It is a story about a royal Hindu broken-joint family, who come together under difficult circumstances. Salman played a double role in the film, also starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. A true-blue family entertainer, which deals with family problems in a very sensitive way. A must-watch SK movie.

Ready

Ready is a complete laugh-riot. Salman Khan and Asin played the leads in the comedy-family drama. Ready has an ensemble cast, it is a story about a joint-family who stick to each other even in difficult times. Khan falls for Asin in the movie, who belongs to a family of gangsters. But how SK wins the trust of her extended family is highly entertaining. The song Dhinka Chika from Ready was a chartbuster hit.

