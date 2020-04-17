Salman Khan's 'Wanted' Has Interesting Trivia That One Should Know; Read

Salman Khan-starrer film Wanted released in the year 2009, and was directed by Prabhudheva. The movie also starred Ayesha Takia, Mahesh Manjrekar, Inder Kumar, Prakash Raj and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around a ruthless assassin and his clash with a dangerous goon, both having the potential to destroy each other. Here is a look at the interesting trivia from the movie according to IMDb.

Salman Khan’s Wanted has this interesting trivia:

Wanted became Salman's first hit film after quite a long time. Through this film, he established himself as an action hero with this film, creating a new craze among his fans.

Salman Khan's character in Wanted is never injured throughout the film. His hairstyle keeps on changing in the film as the film was in the making process a long time

It was the first time Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan worked together and became good friends since then.

Wanted was Ayesha Takia's few successful films. Ayesha Takia married Farhan Azmi while shooting for the film, and was among her last few movies she acted in. She was also rushing up with her other projects as she did not want to act after marriage.

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for the lead role in the movie but he refused by saying that no one can play this role better than Mahesh Babu and he didn't want to copy anyone's style.

Asin Thottumkal was first approached for the role of Jhanvi, but could not accept the role due to prior commitments,

Wanted was the directorial debut film of Prabhudeva in Hindi films.

Vinod Khanna who played Salman Khan's brother in Nischay in 1992, played the role his father in the film.

Here is a look at the trailer of the film:

