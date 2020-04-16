Salman Khan Asks Fans To Follow Rules; Says, "this Would Have Ended Till Now": Fans React

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions of people across the globe. In India, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. However, there are some people who are still violating the rules of this national COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Salman Khan shared a video urging his fans to stay home.

Salman Khan's video was an awareness message where he was seen talking to his fans about the coronavirus outbreak precautions. The actor started by greeting his fans the same way he used to do it during the show Bigg Boss. Calling the whole situation of coronavirus outbreak, a Bigg Boss episode of life, Salman Khan said that in this Bigg Boss, everyone is sitting at home. However, there are some people who are breaking the rules. Calling these people 'jokers', Salman Khan stated that if people would’ve followed all the instructions, coronavirus and the lockdown would have been over by now.

Also Read| Salman Khan shares picture of two men offering prayers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Salman Khan's video

Salman Khan talked about how people are not understanding the seriousness of this pandemic and are violating the rules of the lockdown which may eventually result in affecting their family, their city and the country on a whole. Talking about health officials and police, he said that they have been risking their lives just to safeguard the nation. He also stated that it is important to listen to these people and stay at home. Salman Khan said that the police are doing this so that they can stop the spread of coronavirus as this disease doesn't differentiate between upper caste and lower caste and rich or poor. The actor also emphasised on the fact that the daily-wage labourers are abiding by the rules of coronavirus lockdown. He also praised them saying that they are understanding that it is better to sustain without food than to sustain at all.

Also Read| Salman Khan helps female ground workers in Malegaon after funding 25,000 workers earlier?

As soon as Salman Khan's video was posted, his comment section was flooded with praises and appreciation for the actor. Celebrities like Arshi Khan and Esha Deol praised him for his message. One of his fans even called him 'the most sensible actor' while others showered love saying now they know why he is called 'Bhai'. Take a look at the fans' reaction.

Also Read| Salman Khan fumes at 'jokers' for breaching lockdown, says 'you'll take India to doom'

Also Read| Jacqueline Fernandez & Waluscha DeSousa At Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.