Salman Khan On COVID-19 Patients: 'Not Understanding Their Pain Is Anti-human'

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions of people across the globe. In India, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. All the people of the country are abiding by the rules of the lockdown and staying at home. However, there are some people who are still violating the rules of this national COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Salman Khan shared a video urging his fans to stay home.

Salman Khan said that it is very upsetting to test positive of any particular disease, however, it is also a threat when there is no vaccination to the disease. “It is tough for one to feel negative after testing positive for a disease, especially one that doesn’t have a treatment, and such a person losing hope is not great. Not understanding their sadness is anti-human, and those who were tested negative will soon test positive if they do not take it seriously, and spread the disease from the family, to the locality, to the city, to India,” said Salman while expressing his unhappiness. The actor also added, “The government has asked all to stay at home, not do social gatherings and spend time with family, not for themselves but for you. Do your prayers at home, they say God is inside you. And support the police, doctors and those working in the bank.”

Also Read| 'Salman Khan has been a guardian angel to me', says Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai

He also called the whole situation of coronavirus outbreak a ‘Bigg Boss’ episode, where there are some people who are breaking the rules. The actor wrapped up his conversation by saying "Convey your gratitude to the police, doctors, nurses, bank workers, respect who have got diagnosed and take precautions so that it does spread further. And let it not be so bad that they'll need the military to make you understand."

Also Read| Jacqueline Fernandez & Waluscha DeSousa at Salman Khan's farmhouse amid lockdown?

Also Read| Salman Khan shares picture of two men offering prayers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read| Salman Khan fumes at 'jokers' for breaching lockdown, says 'you'll take India to doom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.