Salman Khan To Resume Shoot For 'Radhe' From August In Bandra's Mehboob Studio?

Recently, a media report, published by a leading news portal, gave an insight into the shooting developments of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to the report, Salman Khan and the makers have sought permission to book a floor of Mehboob Studios in Bandra from August. The report also stated that the team of Radhe is reworking on the pending portions, including a song, so that they can be shot with a minimal crew.

Salman's Radhe to wrap in August-end?

Interestingly, the report asserted that Salman Khan, along with producer Atul Agnihotri and director Prabhudheva, has gone back to the drawing board to devise ways of filming in the post-COVID world. They are planning to shoot without compromising on the movie's scale. The report also revealed that the Mehboob studio is likely to be booked from the first week of August.

The report further added that Salman Khan is hoping to call it a wrap by the month-end. On the other side, neither the actor nor the makers have made any official announcement about the same. Reportedly, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had about two weeks' work remaining when the unit had to suspend the shoot in March, in adherence with the cine bodies' decision.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai details

Talking about the cast of the upcoming action film, along with Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also feature Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Earlier, there was speculation doing the rounds on the internet that the movie will be a sequel of Salman's 2009 film Wanted. But Salman in no time shut the rumours by telling the media at an event that there is no connection between his upcoming film Radhe and his 2009 blockbuster Wanted.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan himself. The film was scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020 but now will be moved forward due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pictures of muhurat pooja were shared by Disha Patani on social media.

