Samantha Akkineni Has Her Fangirl Moment With 'Super Deluxe' Co-star Vijay Sethupathi

Samantha Akkineni recently received an award for her brilliant performance in the movie Super Deluxe. Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of the magical moment while receiving the award. The actor looked absolutely happy to receive the award from her favourite actor, Vijay Sethupathi.

Samantha is all smiles in the picture as she is seen holding the award alongside Vijay Sethupathi. After the actor shared the picture from the ceremony, many fans were seen congratulating her.

About the film Super Deluxe

2019 saw movies like Super Deluxe releasing in the Kollywood film industry which left the audiences amazed by its effortless portrayal of characters. Super Deluxe beautifully depicted four parallel stories in the movie. The plot of the film was based on an unfaithful newly-wed wife, an estranged father, a priest, and an angry son suddenly finding themselves in the most unexpected difficulties. Each of them poises to experience their destiny on one fateful day. The movie was a massive hit at the box office.

Samantha Akkineni played the role of Vaembu in the movie. Her character in the movie was praised and appreciated by fans and critics alike. Along with Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil played prominent roles in the movie.

What is next in store for Samantha Akkineni?

Samantha is rumoured to team with Vijay Sethupathi in Delhi Paras Deenadayalan’s next directorial project. Nothing has been officially confirmed or announcement by the director yet. However, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Prasad shared how he discussed his upcoming political satire with Vijay Sethupathi and he enjoyed the narration and agreed to act in the movie. He also added that the script revolves around politics but also features elements of fantasy.

