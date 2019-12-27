Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' Teaser Launched By Samantha Akkineni | WATCH

The teaser of Aswathama was recently released. Fans of Naga Shaurya are loving in this new movie. Actor Samantha Akkineni was the one who unveiled the teaser of Aswathama via her Twitter account. Read on to know more details of Aswathama and what Naga Shaurya’s fans have to say about it.
Aswathama is the latest movie of Telugu actor Naga Shaurya. Naga Shaurya is known for his comic timing in the Telugu film industry. But the Girls And Beer actor took a different direction when it came to his upcoming film. In Aswathama, Naga Shaurya will be seen in a completely different avatar. In his upcoming movie, Naga Shaurya will be seen in a bulked-up avatar. His look for Aswathama has been the talk of the town since the movie went on floors.
Now, fans of Naga Shaurya finally got a glimpse of his look in the movie. The teaser of Aswathama was recently released. This unveiling of the teaser was done by none other than Samantha Akkineni. Samantha took to Twitter and shared the one-minute eight-second teaser. In her tweet, Samantha Akkineni had the sweetest things to say about the movie. Samantha said, “Wowwww!!! Here is the super impressive @IamNagashuarya’s much-awaited #Ashwathamateaser”. She continued her tweet and gave her best wishes to the team of Aswathama.
Wowwww!!! Here is the super impressive @IamNagashaurya ‘s much awaited #AshwathamaTeaser— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 27, 2019
All the very best team #Ashwathama@ira_creations @MehreenPirzada @Ramanateja9 @SriCharanPakala https://t.co/fA80BtM0sB pic.twitter.com/XMXf0pv74E
All the best Team #Aswathama .South Lady luck @Samanthaprabhu2 launched your teaser .Sure shot Blockbuster .@IamNagashaurya Sir Ready to rock on the screen 🙏🙏🙏it's your turn Now. pic.twitter.com/nNgQWXp4YM— SamanthaFansClub (@SamanthaFanFor1) December 27, 2019
#AswathamaTeaser 😍😍— Prabhas Box Office (@HailPrabhas) December 27, 2019
Intense 🤙🤙💥💥
Wanted To See @IamNagashaurya in a mass role and this is a perfect one 💥💥
Already Waiting For The Film #Aswathama @ira_creations @Mehreenpirzada pic.twitter.com/f1hvn0jXAo
