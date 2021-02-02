Sameera Reddy flaunts pregnancy glow in throwback pic; gushes on arrival of 'sweetness'

Sameera Reddy’s Instagram profile is filled with fun-filled moments with her daughter Nyra. As her fans enjoyed the little one's antics, the actor gave them a glimpse of the time when she was in her mother’s stomach. Sameera recently went back in time to recall the memories of her pregnancy with a stunning throwback picture.

Sameera Reddy’s pregnancy moment

Sameera Reddy posted a picture from what seemed like her babyshower when she was expecting Nyra. Dressed in a traditional saree, the then mother-to-be flaunted a stunning glow, as she posed for the cameras, showing her baby bump.

The Musafir star shared that the snap was from 2019 and described it as the time before the 'sweetness' was waiting to enter their lives. She concluded the post with hashtags like ‘#naughtynyra', #messymama' and more.

One of the best comments was from her mother-in-law Manjri Varde. Varde is often seen in the fun-filled videos with Sameera with her pseudonym SassySaasu. She aptly described how the child had changed their lives, that she had 'conquered' everyone's hearts.

Right from Myra’s colouring session to ‘make-up tutorial’, Sameera is known to entertain her fans with heartwarming videos of her daughter. Sometimes her son Hans too joins in their cute moments on the platform. In fact, Hans was the one who announced 'Nyra' as his sister's name when she was born in July 2019.

On the professional front, Sameera, who has done films like Musafir, No Entry , is also turning a writer with a book on embracing body positivity.

