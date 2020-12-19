Sameera Reddy Discovers 'Sassy' Side Of 'saasu' As Duo Give Saas-bahu Goals

Sameera Reddy's mother in law is a force to reckon with, says Sameera Reddy in her latest Instagram post. The De Dana Dan actor recently posted a video on her Instagram account doing the #fliptheswitch challenge with her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde. The video is bound to inspire you if you are shy to bust out moves. This video will also give you 'Sassy Saasu' goals. See the post and read all the details here.

Sameera Reddy's 2020's best discovery goes to her mother-in-law

The multi-lingual actor Sameera Reddy enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. The actor has 1 million followers and her recent post with her mother-in-law already has 1.3 million views. In the year 2020 many Instagram reel trends came which a lot of celebrities recreated to entertain their fans on social media.

One such famous trend is the Flip The Switch trend in which two people usually from different gender or age group interchange their look and act like the other. Sameera Reddy shot this video with her mother-in-law on March 10 according to her reel. She captioned the video saying, "2020 rewind" she then added that the best discovery of 2020 is definitely Sassy Saasu and thanked the trend for letting Manjiri Varde rock their year by engaging in such fun trends. She also used the hashtag messy mama and wrote looking back at 2020. Lastly, she tagged her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde and said, "you are a force to reckon with!".

In this video, Sameera Reddy can be seen in all black clothes at the back busting some energetic dance moves while Manjiri Varde can be seen in the front holding the camera in a blue coloured long dress with a bird print on them. After the flip Manjiri Varde can be spotted in the back in all black dancing in a sassy manner while Sameera Reddy holds the phone in the printed dress, shocked at her mother-in-law's moves. See her video here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @MANJIRIVARDE IG

