Sameera Reddy Shares A Riveting Message Against Body Shaming, Says 'focus On The Good’

Sameera Reddy recently took to her social media to share a compelling message against body shaming. The actor shared a video wherein she also narrated her own personal experience over her physical attributes which had made her an unhappy person. Sameera went on to state that she had decided to share the video after a recent message from a new mom who complained to the actor about feeling 'fat' and 'ugly' after embracing motherhood. In her beautiful message, the actor asked everyone to be 'imperfectly perfect' and to focus on the good things in their life.

Sameera Reddy had tried to fit into the beauty norms

Sameera starts the video by saying how she was always compared to her sister when it came to her looks. The actor added that this increased when she entered the film industry wherein she was compared to other actors when it came to the physical attributes. She went on to say that she began to lighten her skin and also started using colored lenses for achieving the light-eyed look. The Musafir actor further said that she used to use pads on every part of her body to fit into the expected beauty norms in the industry. Take a look at the video.

How Sameera Reddy embraced her natural self

Sameera went on to say that the more she indulged in these things, the more disappointed and unhappy she felt with herself. The actor revealed that this is the reason why she stands up against body shaming now. She also flaunted her double chin and flab stating that she has embraced them and will lose weight in her own natural way instead of getting disappointed about it. The De Dana Dan actor further said that she only wants to focus on enjoying her motherhood phase for her two children Hans Varde and Nyra.

Sameera revealed that she thought of sharing this hard-hitting message against body-shaming after a new mother complained to her for feeling ugly and fat. The actor said that while sharing this video, she is just flaunting her natural self along with her 'swollen morning eyes' sans makeup. She stated that she hopes her message will give a positive spin to people over their expectations from themselves. The One Two Three actor stressed upon the fact that not fretting over her physical attributes has not only helped her to become a good mother but has also preserved her mental health. She urged her fans and especially the new mothers to focus on the good things in their life instead.

