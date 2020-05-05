Sameera Reddy Opens Up About Not Being Confident About Her Body Back In Her Acting Days

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood actors have been confined to their houses. Actor Sameera Reddy has been doing the same. She has also been regularly sharing updates about her little ones on social media during the lockdown. She recently opened up about the insecurities she faced about her body earlier.

ALSO READ | Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Reveal Who's Messier In #couplechallenge; Watch

Sameera Reddy on not feeling confident in her body

Sameer Reddy recently opened up about how she was feeling negative about her body. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor also spoke about how she was going through a “dark phase” post her pregnancy. She mentioned that during this time, she kept herself at home for nearly a year and a half. That time is proving helpful to her nowadays as there has been a nationwide lockdown imposed.

ALSO READ | Sameera Reddy Speaks About 'deep Anxiety Among Children' During COVID-19 Lockdown

She has never shied away from talking about how she suffered from post-partum depression. While that was not easy, Sameera Reddy mentioned that she has found a new love for herself now. Reddy mentioned that she was not confident enough back in her acting days. However, today, she has grown to be more comfortable and confident in her body to flaunt all her flabs.

ALSO READ | Sameera Reddy Posts An Adorable Video Of Her Daughter Playing With Her Face Mask; Watch

Sameera Reddy also mentioned how one’s perspective towards the lockdown can help to ease things as well. She added how one can use this as an opportunity to achieve their goals. As for Sameera Reddy, she is happy to be able to spend some quality time with her husband. The couple have not been able to do so since they got married as he was busy with work.

ALSO READ | Sameera Reddy's Mother-in-law Steals Her Thunder As They Ace 'Flip The Switch' Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.