Sameera Reddy Compares Daughter Nyra With Rajinikanth In This Hilarious Video

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy shared a new video on her official Instagram handle. It features her daughter Nyra, who is 10 months old now. The actor draws a hilarious comparison between Nyra and South Indian superstar, Rajinikanth.

Sameera Reddy's daughter's swaggy video

Recently, Sameera Reddy took to social media and posted an adorable video of her daughter, who is wearing a large pair of sunglasses. She edited her video and attached Rajinikanth's popular sunglass flip clips. Nyra can be seen channelling her inner Thaialva by attempting to don the glares with swag.

Sameera Reddy shared the quirky video on the occasion of Nyra completing her 10 months. She mentioned the same in the caption with various hashtags. Take a look at the video featuring Rajinikanth's clips.

The actor also gave her daughter a haircut and wrote that she had turned her baby into a rowdy munchkin. In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a photo of Nyra and held her hair in her hand. In the description accompanying the picture, Sameera Reddy wrote that she had to cut her hair herself amid the lockdown. Recently, she also shared a video of herself explaining that she had plans to create a haircare video. However, Hans and Nyra officially bombed it. Take a look at her some of her photographs with her kids.

Sameera Reddy's professional front

On the work front, Sameera Reddy has appeared in several Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. She made her film debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. Since then she has starred in successful movies like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Race, De Dana Dan, and Tezz, to name a few.

