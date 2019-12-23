Sanaya Irani And Mohit Sehgal's Adorable Love Story That Their Every Fan Must Know

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are well-known faces of the Indian television industry. The two tied the knot on January 25, 2017. The couple has always been in the headlines due to their cute romance. Read ahead to know more-

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's adorable love story

There have been innumerable stories of actors meeting on sets and falling in love. While most relationships fade away, only a few pass the test of time and get their happily ever after. Television couple, Sanaya and Mohit are amongst these few lucky couples. Their story might seem a little cliché where the boy and girl fall in love and live happily ever after, but given their profession, they stood strong together through thick and thin and came out winning.

Sanaya and Mohit first met on the sets of their popular television daily soap ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ where they played each other’s love interests. They were in a script briefing when Sanaya first saw Mohit who already sat there listening intently to the script. They were then introduced to each other and were informed about their respective roles too. Once the reading ended, they exchanged a look and burst out laughing, and that’s when the love story began. Actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal dated for seven long years after which they finally got married on 25th January 2017 during a beautiful beach wedding ceremony in Goa. All of their close friends and families were present to witness the madly in love couple get their happily ever after.

Cute photos of the couple

