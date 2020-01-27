Sanaya Irani's Instagram Photos And Her Obsession With The Colour Pink

Sanaya Irani is an Indian television and film actress who made her debut in the show Left Right Left. Irani essayed the role of Cadet Sameera Shroff in the Hindi serial. Sanaya was spotted in multiple Indian TV serials after that like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, etc. The actress recently launched her new music video called Intezaar where she was paired opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. Sanaya Irani's fashionable posts on social media have her fans gushing all over. Listed below are some of her best pink outfits.

READ:Sanaya Irani Wishes Husband Mohit Sehgal On Birthday With An Adorable Caption

Sanaya Irani's Instagram: Best pink outfits

Sanaya Irani's love for the color pink is quite evident in the above pictures. The actress has chosen to wear this particular color on multiple occasions. She is considered one of the most stylish television personalities.

READ:Sanaya Irani And Mohit Sehgal's Adorable Love Story That Their Every Fan Must Know

READ:Best Of Sanaya Irani's Television Shows In Which She Was The Lead Actress

Image Courtesy: Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.