Sanaya Irani Or Vaani Kapoor: Who Aced The Multi-coloured Maxi Better?

Bollywood celebrities know how to up the glam quotient. When it comes to acing their fashionable avatar, celebrities seldom fail to ace their looks. Celebrities like Sanaya Irani and Vaani Kapoor, who are equally lauded for their fashion and stylish avatar, opted for a similar-looking outfit giving it their unique twist. Here’s taking a look at Vaani Kapoor and Sanaya Irani’s stunning outfit that fans can take cues from.

Vaani Kapoor, who is known for elegant beauty, opted for a multi-coloured maxi dress that looked completely fabulous on her. The actor chose to go simple yet elegant as she opted for blush pink makeup, glossy lips, wavy hairdo and also sported bright yellow strappy heels. Check out Vaani Kapoor’s stunning picture below.

Sanaya Irani, on the other hand, sported the similar-looking multi-coloured maxi by Saaksha and Kinni. The actor looked stunning in this lovely outfit and also opted for dewy makeup with kohled eyes and a wavy hairdo. Sanaya Irani also chose to accessorise her outfit as she opted for some bracelets and rings and also sported white strappy heels. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the hit film, War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film gained rave reviews from fans and film critics and also reportedly worked wonders at the box office. The actor will next be seen in the Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Aahana Kumra.

The action-adventure film is reported to be an adaptation of Howard Pyle's Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. The film, Shamshera, is expected to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020, but seems like the film will get pushed to a further date due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, no such statements have been made by the makers of the film.

