Sanaya Irani Shares A Breezy "beach Life" Throwback Picture Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Sanaya Irani recently took to Instagram and shared some throwback pictures from a trip to the beach. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actor posed happily in front of the camera. Sanaya shared these images amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Sanaya Irani shares throwback pictures from her “beach life”

Actor Sanaya Irani rose to limelight with her iconic TV characters over the last few years. Although Irani has been missing from the small screen for a while her star power just seems to be on the rise. Sanaya Irani enjoys a tremendous amount of fan following on social media.

Recently, Sanaya’s fans were delighted to see some throwback pictures shared by the TV actor herself. In these pictures, Sanaya is seen enjoying her time on the beach. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Actor is posing in a black striped dress and is walking towards the sea. Sanaya is all smiles while posing for the camera.

In her second picture shared in the same post, Sanaya is fluttering her dress and posing. Both the pictures are getting immense love from her fans. This just like many of Sanaya’s post has thousands of likes and comments.

The TV actor also added a nostalgic caption with this post. She wrote, “Throwback to the beach life. I always seemed to be happy in #isolation.” Take a look at Sanaya Irani’s Instagram post here.

Before this post, Sanaya Irani had shared another throwback picture of herself. In this picture, Sanaya is chilling out on a yellow bench and seems to be out for a hike. She captioned this picture by writing “#isolation”. Take a look at this throwback picture here.

