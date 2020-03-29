Sanaya Irani Shows How To Style Light But Effective Eye Makeup | See Pics

Sanaya Irani is known for her cute and chirpy personality. The actor has been a part of many famous shows on television and has constantly delivered excellent work to her fans and audience. Not only in acting, but also in makeup and style, Sanaya has aced her game. Sanaya Irani's photos show how the actor generally opts for a light eye-makeup, but she still manages to bring variations in the same.

Here are some great eye-makeup styles one can learn from Sanaya Irani

The casual look

In a picture shared on Sanaya Irani's Instagram, the actor can be seen blushing with a bunch of white flowers in her hands. Looking at her eye shadow, the actor has matched the colour with her outfit, but in a lighter shade. She has used light red eye shadow with a tinge of shimmer. She has matched that with a light grey eyeliner to give a heavy shade near the eye.

The smokey look

Sanaya Irani brought the drama in town with this eye makeup style. The actor has matched her yellow outfit with a nude smokey look. A light brown shade of eye shadow is matched with a dark eyeliner. The edges are given a smudge to bring a smokey feeling to the look. She also added eyelash extensions to give an overall dramatic flair to the look.

The big-wing style

Sanaya Irani took a classic turn with this stunning outfit and makeup. The actor chose to have two eye shadows with drastically different colours in order to give a perfect shade to the eye. While the inner corners of the eyes have a light-creamish colour, it shifts to dark brown as moves towards the edges. A beautiful wing with the eye shadow brings out a classy style in the look of the outfit.

