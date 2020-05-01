Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To 'hero Of Million Hearts' Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai as he succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. Paying a tribute to the veteran actor, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a multicolour sand sculpture. Pattnaik later posted a photograph of his artwork on Twitter which he made on Odisha’s Puri beach.

The multicolour artwork features a portrait sand sculpture of the Karz actor, with his head resting on a film reel along with an orangish and yellow coloured halo. The text written beneath his portrait dubbed him as a 'hero of million hearts'. Pattnaik’s tribute has taken the internet by storm and racked up 13.5k likes and 1.3k retweets. Meanwhile, netizens also took to the opportunity to condole the death of the veteran actor.

Great tribute to a great legend Actor of our time. Thanks for this art #SudarsanPattnaik 🙏Sir #OmShanti💐 #RishiKapoorji — shashidhar srivastava (@shashidharsriv4) April 30, 2020

Very unique way to pay tributes to the legend actor Rishi Kapoor. — Ratneswar Chakma (@RatneswarChakma) April 30, 2020

Wonderful Amazing....Great Shradhanjali....🙏🙏🌹👌👌 — Kishor227 🇮🇳 (@Kishor2271) April 30, 2020

RIP SIR COURAGE TO THE FAMILY 🙏🙏💐💐 — Nats (@Nats60069310) April 30, 2020

Who's giving u permission to go and make this — 💫Quarantined Reenz❤🎆💫 (@sweetsoul_117) April 30, 2020

Riddhima Kapoor travelling by road to Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had reportedly requested the Union Home Ministry on April 29 night to grant her permission to fly to Mumbai in a chartered flight. However, she was told that Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, can only grant permission for the same. After being granted permission, Ridhima was expected to land in Mumbai via private jet reaching 1800 hours on April 30 to attend her father’s funeral. However, it seemed that due to certain problems, she could not make it up to her father’s cremation and now Riddhima is travelling by road to Mumbai. In the small clip, she shared the empty road from her car and wrote, “Driving home ma, Enroute to Mumbai.”

