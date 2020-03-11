Faraar From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Has Arjun & Parineeti Showcasing Their Best Moves

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles recently dropped its trailer. The movie, which is jointly bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Dibakar Banerjee, grabbed attention due to its gritty plot and the realistic performances in the trailer.The makers of the film have finally released its first song which promises to strike a chord with the listeners.

Also Read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Fans Thrilled To Watch Parineeti & Arjun's Story

The track is titled Faraar and features Arjun Kapoor as Pinky and Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep who are partners in crime in the film. The song features Arjun Kapoor pulling off some whacky dance moves which charm Parineeti. The song has a catchy vibe and can find a spot in your playlist.

Arjun Kapoor flaunts his whacky dance moves

The track begins with Arjun Kapoor as Pinky grabbing the attention of the public by breaking into a dance on the stage. Soon, he goes into a trance and begins to dance like no one's watching. Arjun Kapoor steals the show by flaunting some groovy dance steps which makes him a treat to watch in the song Faraar.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra's Best Moments From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Trailer

The song is crooned by Anu Malik

Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep can also be seen looking visibly impressed by his moves. The song, Faraar is written by Dibakar Banerjee and Anu Malik. Faraar is also crooned by Anu Malik who adds his own fun elements in this Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar track. This groovy and peppy number has inevitably left the fans waiting for the other songs from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also promises to bring out the vivacious chemistry of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra alive once again on the celluloid. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reportedly essay the role of two criminals in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar who are on a run.

Also Read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: It's Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor Against The World!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.