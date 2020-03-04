Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra's Best Moments From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Trailer

The trailer of the much-awaited film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been released today. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in titular roles. The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is all set to release on March 20, 2020. And as fans are loving the trailer, here’s taking a look at five best moments from the trailer.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reunite

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will share the screen space once again. The duo entertained the masses in their previous films, Ishaqzaade and Namaste England wherein their chemistry was much lauded. In the trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, one can see Arjun Kapoor trying to save Parineeti from some blunder that she created as they are trying to escape.

Parineeti’s boss lady avatar

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in the first half of the trailer. She seems to portray the role of a businesswoman. Her avatar in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will surely charm fans.

Neena Gupta’s supporting role

Neena Gupta has been impressing audiences with her characters in various films. The actor recently lauded for her performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and is all set to woo fans with her role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The trailer will leave fans curious

The makers recently revealed the trailer of the film. And seems like the film has several gripping scenes that have kept the audience wanting for more. The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also has some funny scenes which will leave fans in splits.

The ending of the trailer will leave fans shocked

The trailer shows how Arjun Kapoor helps Parineeti Chopra escape from Delhi. And they both live in various places with each other. Towards the end, the trailer shows how Arjun Kapoor pins Parineeti Chopra to the ground and kills her. Only the movie shall tell what is the actual reason behind it.

