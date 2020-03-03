MEET Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra As Crime Partners In ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. After quite a long wait, the duo, on March 3, took to their social media handles to unveil the first look posters of their film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar taking the internet by storm. Read on for more.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar out

Both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra took to their respective Instagram handles to introduce their perfect 'partners in crime' in their much-anticipated upcoming movie titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Through the poster, they also announced the new release date to the film- March 20.

Arjun Kapoor's post

"Introducing my partner in crime", Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March 2020!

Parineeti Chopra's post

“My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March 2020.”

According to reports, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film reunites Ishaqzaade and Namaste England pair once again. While Arjun Kapoor will essay the character of a Haryanvi cop, Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, will play the role a corporate employee living in Delhi.



As per reports, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will trace the tale of a man and woman from different cultural backgrounds and also depict their love and hate relationship. The director of the film has reportedly Dibakar said that the movie feels like his debut film again. Banerjee also expressed that the movie traces a very unique story of how a man and a woman cannot stand each other, but also cannot do without each other.

(Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Instagram)

