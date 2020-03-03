Ranveer Singh Cheers Enthusiastically For Arjun Kapoor's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are not only fellow actors but they are also two of the closest friends in Bollywood. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared the first look poster for his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, on his social media. Fans of Arjun Kapoor were obviously excited to see the poster, but even Ranveer Singh showed up in the comments to show his support.

Ranveer Singh excitedly cheers on Arjun Kapoor for his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Above is the poster for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that was shared online by Arjun Kapoor today, on March 03, 2020. The poster featured a stylized and artistic painting of Arjun Kapoor in a police uniform. Fans immediately fell in love with the poster's unique look and many claimed that they were excited to see the upcoming film. Soon, Ranveer Singh also joined in and dropped an enthusiastic comment on the post, cheering for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor previously worked together in the film Gunday. Though they only worked together in one film, the two actors quickly became close friends and have given their fans many friendship goals. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be a comedy romantic thriller, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Alongside Arjun Kapoor, the film will also star Parineeti Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film is set to release on March 20, 2020.

As for Ranveer Singh, the actor will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming police action film, Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is the fourth entry into Rohit Shetty's acclaimed 'Police Cinematic Universe'. Ranveer Singh will reprise his role as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao in the film.

