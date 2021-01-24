BJP Demands Capital Punishment For Pro-Khalistani SFJ For Provoking Protesting Farmers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded capital punishment for Pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for provoking Indian farmers that have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws in the national capital.

Senior BJP leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa claimed that the banned outfit is trying to radicalise the nationalist Sikh community of India. He alleged that SFJ is operating from foreign countries against India, and called the Central government to take cognisance of their anti-India activities.

"Action must be taken against those who are provoking the farmers ahead of Republic Day celebrations. India should speak to the countries from where the organisation is functioning and urge the Interpol to take action against them. They are trying to create division and fuel riots between Hindus and Sikhs. They should be given capital punishment," Randhawa said.

SFJ attempts to hijack Republic Day celebrations

The radical pro-Khalistan outfit has made multiple attempts to infiltrate the ongoing farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi and has made shocking offers in the name of rewards to propagate their Khalistani agenda.

In the latest attempt to do so, SFJ urged farmers to display portraits of secessionist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh - Indira Gandhi's assassin - during the tractor rally scheduled to be taken out on January 26 in Delhi. The organisation further asked the farmers to not carry the Tricolour Indian flag which they claimed represented the genocide of Sikhs but instead carry the Kesari Khanda - considered the symbol of freedom and justice for all.

Earlier, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had urged the people of Delhi to not participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath while also threatening to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on January 26. The radical outfit appealed to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'.

SFJ had also announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Government of India has blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against Centre's agriculture laws.

